Lana Del Rey Reveals Release Date For 'Lust For Life' Album

This year marks the follow-up to her 2015 release, Honeymoon. The singer has been teasing the album while premiering several new songs including the title track with The Weeknd and more recently "Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind."

'What a blessing it is to make music in general," the singer wrote after posting her new song "Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind" on Instagram. "And to have the freedom to put songs out about things that move me in real time. I wrote this one last month on my way back from Coachella'Hope you like it." Read more here.