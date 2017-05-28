Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Calvin Harris and Migos Lead Finalists For Song Of The Summer
05-28-2017
Calvin Harris

(Radio.com) Summer has finally arrived--if you don't believe us, just turn on the radio and you'll hear a raft of contenders for this year's Song of the Summer. There's no technical definition for 'Song of the Summer" in units of sales, chart rankings or streaming performance. They are the tracks for long, hot days and late, disorderly nights.

Sometimes they're instant classics that hold up forever (Beyonce's 'Crazy in Love" ) and other times they're a fleeting phenomenon that comes out of nowhere (Omi's 'Cheerleader" ).

This year, artists from across the genre spectrum will make their case for 2017's Song of the Summer. Here are some of our favorite entries: "Slide" Calvin Harris and Migos: Never count Calvin Harris out of the 'Song of the Summer" sweepstakes. Last year, 'This Is What You Came For" (featuring Rihanna) was the hit no one saw coming. This year, he's teamed with Frank Ocean and Migos on 'Slide," a laidback dance groove with a rich keyboard line. Ocean imbues everything he touches with class and Migos are the suddenly-everywhere rap team to watch. They make beautiful music together against Harris' soundscape.

"The Cure" Lady Gaga: Gaga ditched her more experimental inclinations on the sturdy R&B-tinged pop track she debuted at Coachella--and it might be her sultriest song to date. This is a track any singer could have sung but few could lend Gaga's vocal power and provocative subtext. Lines about healing a man with her love cast Gaga as a nymphomaniac witch doctor with more love to give than her boyfriend can handle. She wails 'I will be right by your side" as a promise and a threat.

"Want You Back" Haim: Haim's three-year hiatus spawned Something to Tell You, the three-piece sister act's return. "Want You Back" is deceptively simple in melody and composition 'it could become inescapable counterprogramming amid the rap anthems and EDM confections of 2017. See who else made the list here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

