|
Long Lost 1970s Neil Young Album Rumored For Release
.
(Gibson) Hitchhiker, a long-lost Neil Young album originally recorded in 1976, is reportedly coming out this summer. Stereogum reports that Neil Young fan website Thrasher's Wheat found a listing on the website of U.K. retailer Diverse Vinyl that says the album will be available on July 14, and they also recently discovered what appears to be the cover art designed by Young's longtime art director Gary Burden. At press time, the listing is still there on Diverse Vinyl saying the album is on the Harvest label with a catalog number NYHITCH001. Hitchhiker is said to be a collection of solo acoustic songs that Young recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios in Malibu. In his 2014 memoir Special Deluxe, Young recalled: "I spent the night there with David and recorded nine solo acoustic songs, completing a tape I called Hitchhiker. "It was a complete piece, although I was pretty stony on it, and you can hear it in my performances. Dean Stockwell, my friend and a great actor who I later worked on Human Highway as a co-director, was with us that night, sitting in the room with me as I laid down all the songs in a row, pausing only for weed, beer, or coke. Briggs was in the control room, mixing live on his favorite console." See Hitchhiker's rumored final tracklist here.
At press time, the listing is still there on Diverse Vinyl saying the album is on the Harvest label with a catalog number NYHITCH001. Hitchhiker is said to be a collection of solo acoustic songs that Young recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios in Malibu. In his 2014 memoir Special Deluxe, Young recalled: "I spent the night there with David and recorded nine solo acoustic songs, completing a tape I called Hitchhiker.
"It was a complete piece, although I was pretty stony on it, and you can hear it in my performances. Dean Stockwell, my friend and a great actor who I later worked on Human Highway as a co-director, was with us that night, sitting in the room with me as I laid down all the songs in a row, pausing only for weed, beer, or coke. Briggs was in the control room, mixing live on his favorite console." See Hitchhiker's rumored final tracklist here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons
• Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
• Paul McCartney Reveals Misunderstanding The Inspired Sgt Pepper
• Long Lost 1970s Neil Young Album Rumored For Release
• New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary
• Eyehategod Launch First Tour Since Mike IX's Liver Transplant
• Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie Lead High and Low Festival Lineup
• Dethklok's Brendson Small Announces New Galaktikon Album
• Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69
• Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour
• Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery
• Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks
• Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future
• New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin
• Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album
• Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims
• Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors
• Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album
• Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui
• Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early
• Niall Horan Pressures Jimmy Fallon To Do Gangnam Style Dance
• Michael Jackson Biopic Star Defends 'Searching for Neverland'
• Lil Yachty Celebrates New Album With Food Fight
• Hanson's Children Star In Their New 'I Was Born' Video
• Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show
• Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'
• Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning
• Gucci Mane Releases New Album 'Drop Top Wop'
• Rick Ross Reveals Title Of Meek Mill's Album
• Zayn Malik's Sophomore Album Shows 'A Lot Of Growth'
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.