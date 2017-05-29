Long Lost 1970s Neil Young Album Rumored For Release

At press time, the listing is still there on Diverse Vinyl saying the album is on the Harvest label with a catalog number NYHITCH001. Hitchhiker is said to be a collection of solo acoustic songs that Young recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios in Malibu. In his 2014 memoir Special Deluxe, Young recalled: "I spent the night there with David and recorded nine solo acoustic songs, completing a tape I called Hitchhiker.

"It was a complete piece, although I was pretty stony on it, and you can hear it in my performances. Dean Stockwell, my friend and a great actor who I later worked on Human Highway as a co-director, was with us that night, sitting in the room with me as I laid down all the songs in a row, pausing only for weed, beer, or coke. Briggs was in the control room, mixing live on his favorite console." See Hitchhiker's rumored final tracklist here.