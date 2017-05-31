Eddie Vedder Pays Indirect Tribute To Chris Cornell

Though not mentioning Cornell by name, he adjusted the line in the Pearl Jam song, "Long Road," from "But still / Something is missing" to "Without you / Something is missing," according to World Gone Crazy.

Additionally, he played "I'm So Tired" by Fugazi, which is regarded to be a song about suicide, featuring the lyrics, "No more struggle / No more energy / No more patience / You can write that down / It's all too crazy / I'm not sticking round."

During the performance, an audience member called out, "I love you!" Vedder responded, saying, "Thank you. I need it. We all need it. I'm thinking of a lot of people tonight. And some in particular and their families." Read more here.