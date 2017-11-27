They Might Be Giants Announce Fall Tour Dates

The group will be launching the tour to promote their brand new studio album "I Like Fun", which is set to be released on January 19th. They are giving fans an early taste with the release of the song "I Left My Body". Stream it here.

The trek will also mark the historic first performance from the band at the prestigious Barbican Centre in London. The tour will be kicking off on September 21st in Leeds and will wrap up on October 6th in Dublin.

They Might Be Giants' I Like Fun Tour Dates:

21 Sep - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

22 Sep - Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

23 Sep - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

25 Sep - Munich, DE @ Ampere

26 Sep - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

27 Sep - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

28 Sep - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

29 Sep - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

1 Oct - Koln, DE @ Luxor

3 Oct - London, UK @ Barbican

4 Oct - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

5 Oct - Edinburgh, UK @ Queen's Hall

6 Oct - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory