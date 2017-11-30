Bruce Springsteen On Broadway Extended Into June

Originally scheduled to wrap up February 3, the New Jersey rocker has announced the series will continue from February 28 through June 30, 2018. "Springsteen On Broadway" began previews on October 3 and officially opened October 12. By the end of his previously announced Broadway dates on February 3rd, Springsteen will have performed 80 shows at the venue.

Due to overwhelming participation in the original Onsale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, there will be no additional registration for this extension. Fans who previously registered and were verified but placed on Standby and did not receive a code, and fans who received a code but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster with further information about the added shows.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets after the December 19th ticket on-sale can participate in a digital lottery via Lucky Seat. "I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," said Springsteen this past summer when he announced the original dates. "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years.

"My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value" Read more here.