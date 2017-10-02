Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Veil Brides Announce New Album 'VALE' Share First Single
10-02-2017
.
Black Veil Brides

(Radio.com) By Scott T. Sterling

Break out your black leather, Black Veil Brides are coming. The band has revealed that its long-awaited fifth studio album, VALE, is set to arrive on Jan. 12.

"We cannot wait for the BVB army to hear VALE in its entirety! In my opinion, this record is the most complete and exciting album we have done to date," said singer Andy Biersack in a press statement.

"The opportunity to work with [producer] John Feldmann once again over the course of the past 2 years creating VALE was an incredible experience and I am thrilled with the collection of songs we have put together as a band. The Latin translation of VALE is 'be well, be strong!' and central to the message of this record. We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength."

Biersack went on to explain the new album's meaning, and how it fits into the rest of the band's catalog. "The central narrative once again finds 'The Wild Ones' characters facing the challenge of moving on from the pain and anguish of their past and looking to a new chapter in their lives," he revealed. "This concept is one that is near to my heart and I believe will resonate with those that find themselves cast on the fringe of society. From our inception Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record."

The new album announcement came with a track from the set, "My Vow." Listen to the fiery new tune below, which contains explicit language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

