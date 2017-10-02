Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide
10-02-2017
.
Cobain

(Radio.com) Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took a thoughtful and somber trip down memory lane during a new interview where he discussed recovering from the devastation of Kurt Cobain's suicide.

"The Nirvana experience was such a whirlwind," he said during the wide-ranging interview with Hot Press. "It all happened so quickly - exploded without any warning. And then it just disappeared. Life had changed so much it was almost like you had to find something to hold onto so that you didn't get swept away. Once it was over, I couldn't imagine stepping on stage or sitting down at a drum stool and playing music anymore. It would just bring me back to the heartbreaking place of losing Kurt."

He went to reveal how making music served as therapy, as songs he recorded in a random studio planted the seeds that would become the Foo Fighters.

"I felt I had to do it - to exorcise something in my soul," he said of making the band's 1995 debut. "The intention of this band from day one has always been to keep the ball rolling: as musicians, as human beings, as friends. To feel like life keeps moving forward. We still feel like that every time we make a record - every time we step on stage. We feel like life is moving forward and that we're not looking back." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Cobain Music, DVDs, Books and more

Cobain T-shirts and Posters

More Cobain News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Exhibit Contains Unseen Pieces

Kurt Cobain's Never-Before-Seen Paintings Goes On Display

Biggie X Kurt Cobain Photo Hoax Fires Up Social Media

Macaulay Culkin Crucified As Kurt Cobain in New Video

Dave Grohl Reflects On Loss Of Kurt Cobain During TV Appearance

Frances Bean Tributes Her Father Kurt Cobain's On His 50th Birthday

Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence

Nirvana Camp Mocks 'Kurt's Alive' Report

Frances Bean Wants Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' Guitar Back


More Stories for Cobain

Cobain Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival- Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation - Dave Grohl Opens Up About Kurt Cobain's Suicide- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video- Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem- Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'- Taylor Swift- more

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit- Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details- Morrissey Announces Tour- Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift- more

Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide

Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live

U2 Release Acoustic 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Noel Gallagher Album To Feature Paul Weller and Johnny Marr

Stone Temple Pilots Unbox 25th Anniversary Core Reissue

Black Veil Brides Announce New Album 'VALE' Share First Single

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Run Like Hell' Video

Elton John Announces 'Diamonds' Compilation

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour

Pearl Jam Play Rooftop Set On Let's Play Two Concert Film

Billy Corgan Releases 'The Spaniards' Music Video

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem

Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'

Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist

Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video

Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'

Maren Morris Announces 'Renegade Revival Run' Small Club Tour

Vic Mensa Releases 'Rolling Like a Stoner' Video

Miley Cyrus Discusses Staying Provocative With Younger Now

Lil Yachty Releases 'Lady in Yellow' Music Video

Quavo's Adds A Verse To Travis Scott's 'Butterfly Effect'

Chris Young Releases New Track Called 'Hangin' On'

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Taking Control of Her New Music

Grandma Tina Knowles Talks Beyonce's Twins and Blue Ivy

Singled Out: Sierra Blanca's Book

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.