Noel Gallagher Album To Feature Paul Weller and Johnny Marr
(Gibson) Noel Gallagher has announced his confirmed his new album, Who Built the Moon?, for a November 24 release. The album also features friends and fellow British rock vets Paul Weller (playing organ on "Holy Mountain") and Johnny Marr (playing guitar and harmonica on "If Love Is The Law"). Although again credited to Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, his "band" is fluid. Previous High Flying Birds Jeremy Stacey (drums) and Tim Smith (guitars) have left. They are replaced by former Oasis members, Chris Sharrock and Gem Archer respectively. Gallagher himself plays electric and acoustic guitars and also bass on the album. Despite the presence of former Oasis members, Gallagher has told BBC 6 Music that it's a very different record to anything he's released before, either with Oasis or his two previous solo albums. It was mostly written in the studio and is more experimental and loop based: "We couldn't have made this record in Oasis," Gallagher said, "there would have been bedlam." "People are going to be surprised," said co-producer and DJ David Holmes, in a statement. "I think people love Noel and they're desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record - a lot of Noel's music is quite mid-tempo. This one is fun." Brother Liam Gallagher has been unable to resist his usual Twitter broadsides at his elder brother, about the album's "experimental" tag and its line-up of guests. "Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were," Liam wrote on Twitter. "It takes more than wheeling out your old mate Uri Geller [that will be Paul Weller, apparently] and Har Mar Superstar [Johnny Marr] to make a so-called out there record snoozer as you were." Liam Gallagher's solo debut, As You Were, is out October 6. Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
