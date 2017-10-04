Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video
10-04-2017
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park fans from around the world are featured in a newly-released lyric video for the title track to the band's latest album, "One More Light."

Created by fan Nicola Drilling, the clip sees more than 40 Linkin Park supporters displaying the song's lyrics in a variety of ways - from carving them in the sand on a beach to writing them on paper - with all acknowledged in the closing credits.

The footage comes on the heels of an official band video honoring late singer Chester Bennington following his July 20 suicide at the age of 41. "One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone," said Mike Shinoda recently. "We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again"

Linkin Park will honor their late bandmate with a sold-out tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

