David Gilmour Previews Video From Live At Pompeii Concert Film

The tune was the fourth single issued from his fourth album, "Rattle That Lock", which debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 and at No. 1 in his native UK, among other places.

Directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" features Gilmour's 2016 concerts in support of the album at the ancient Roman amphitheatre, which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

"It's a magical place," explains Gilmour, "and coming back and seeing the stage and the arena was quite overwhelming. It's a place of ghosts and I couldn't help but think of playing there - with [late Pink Floyd keyboardist] Rick [Wright] - it's a sense of revisiting history.

"What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter." here.