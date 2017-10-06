Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Aldean was onstage at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on the crowd killing 59 and injuring 527 (via CBS News). "As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows," Aldean wrote. "I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

"Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma," he continued. "Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them." Read more here.