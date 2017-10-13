Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington

"With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates," notes Apple Music in the opening credits, "we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester. This was taped July 14, 2017."

Bennington takes the wheel for the musical ride, which sees the foursome sing along to Linkin Park hits and classics from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aerosmith and Lynyrd Skynyrd, among others.

Linkin Park will honor their late frontman with a sold-out tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27. Among the guests set to perform are Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Korn, Machine Gun Kelly and System Of A Down. Watch the video here.