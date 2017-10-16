|
Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Concert Film
.
Black Sabbath have revealed the details for the forthcoming release of their concert film "The End" which documents the final show of their legendary career and will be hitting stores in various formats on November 17th. The heavy metal icons picked their hometown of Birmingham, England to be the site of their very last show. The concert took place on February 4th of this year at the Genting Arena and was captured for the new concert film. Preorder the deluxe edition here Guitarist Tony Iommi had these comments, “Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us. It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it”. Bassist Geezer Butler was more reflective when looking at the end of the iconic band. “It will never be ‘The End’ for me. I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me”. Eagle Vision will be release the full live show in various formats including DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition. FORMATS DVD and Blu-ray Tracklisting EXTRAS CD Tracklisting THE ANGELIC SESSIONS Double CD and Triple Vinyl tracklisting The limited deluxe collector’s edition contains:
Eagle Vision will be release the full live show in various formats including DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition.
FORMATS
DVD and Blu-ray Tracklisting
EXTRAS
CD Tracklisting
THE ANGELIC SESSIONS
Double CD and Triple Vinyl tracklisting
The limited deluxe collector’s edition contains:
