Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Concert Film
10-16-2017
Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath have revealed the details for the forthcoming release of their concert film "The End" which documents the final show of their legendary career and will be hitting stores in various formats on November 17th.

The heavy metal icons picked their hometown of Birmingham, England to be the site of their very last show. The concert took place on February 4th of this year at the Genting Arena and was captured for the new concert film. Preorder the deluxe edition here

Guitarist Tony Iommi had these comments, “Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us. It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it”.

Bassist Geezer Butler was more reflective when looking at the end of the iconic band. “It will never be ‘The End’ for me. I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me”.

Eagle Vision will be release the full live show in various formats including DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition.

FORMATS
DVD+CD and Blu-ray+CD

DVD and Blu-ray Tracklisting
01. Black Sabbath
02. Fairies Wear Boots
03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
04. After Forever
05. Into The Void
06. Snowblind
07. Band Intros
08. War Pigs
09. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
10. Bassically / N.I.B.
11. Hand Of Doom
12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14. Iron Man
15. Dirty Women
16. Children Of The Grave
17. Paranoid

EXTRAS
THE ANGELIC SESSIONS
01. The Wizard
02. Wicked World
03. Sweet Leaf
04. Tomorrow’s Dream
05. Changes

CD Tracklisting

THE ANGELIC SESSIONS
01. The Wizard
02. Wicked World
03. Sweet Leaf
04. Tomorrow’s Dream
05. Changes

Double CD and Triple Vinyl tracklisting
01. Black Sabbath
02. Fairies Wear Boots
03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
04. After Forever
05. Into The Void
06. Snowblind
07. Band Intros
08. War Pigs
09. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
10. Bassically / N.I.B.
11. Hand Of Doom
12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14. Iron Man
15. Dirty Women
16. Children Of The Grave
17. Paranoid

The limited deluxe collector’s edition contains:
The End on DVD and blu-ray
The End on double CD
The Angelic Sessions on CD (all housed in gatefold card sleeves)
A 32-page perfect bound book on heavyweight stock
A metal Winged Demon pin badge
A replica The End tour laminate
3 Plectrums (all housed in a DVD-height two piece rigid mirror board box)

Black Sabbath Music
