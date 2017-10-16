Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Concert Film

The heavy metal icons picked their hometown of Birmingham, England to be the site of their very last show. The concert took place on February 4th of this year at the Genting Arena and was captured for the new concert film. Preorder the deluxe edition here

Guitarist Tony Iommi had these comments, “Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us. It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it”.

Bassist Geezer Butler was more reflective when looking at the end of the iconic band. “It will never be ‘The End’ for me. I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me”.

Eagle Vision will be release the full live show in various formats including DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition.

FORMATS

DVD+CD and Blu-ray+CD

DVD and Blu-ray Tracklisting

01. Black Sabbath

02. Fairies Wear Boots

03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

04. After Forever

05. Into The Void

06. Snowblind

07. Band Intros

08. War Pigs

09. Behind The Wall Of Sleep

10. Bassically / N.I.B.

11. Hand Of Doom

12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania

13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo

14. Iron Man

15. Dirty Women

16. Children Of The Grave

17. Paranoid

EXTRAS

THE ANGELIC SESSIONS

01. The Wizard

02. Wicked World

03. Sweet Leaf

04. Tomorrow’s Dream

05. Changes

CD Tracklisting

Double CD and Triple Vinyl tracklisting

The limited deluxe collector’s edition contains:

The End on DVD and blu-ray

The End on double CD

The Angelic Sessions on CD (all housed in gatefold card sleeves)

A 32-page perfect bound book on heavyweight stock

A metal Winged Demon pin badge

A replica The End tour laminate

3 Plectrums (all housed in a DVD-height two piece rigid mirror board box)