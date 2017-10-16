|
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Late Night TV
.
(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie performed "Lay Down For Free" on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on October 12, and video from the program is streaming online. The tune is the fourth single from the pair's self-titled debut album, which began with the exchange of song demos between the pair after McVie reunited with Fleetwood Mac for dates on their On With The Show tour in 2014. "For me this is all a fresh beginning," says McVie. "I don't even know myself coming back into the band after so long, 16 years, and to take off into another level with Lindsey, again, is to me… "I guess I've rediscovered my love for writing, my love for music. It seemed to evolve quite organically because I've been sending Lindsey my little rough demos, and he's sort of refined them and reshaped them into what's turned out to be our best material ever, I think." The June release was launched with the lead single, "In My World", and has since delivered follow-ups "Red Sun" and "Feel About You." Watch the television performance here.
The tune is the fourth single from the pair's self-titled debut album, which began with the exchange of song demos between the pair after McVie reunited with Fleetwood Mac for dates on their On With The Show tour in 2014.
"For me this is all a fresh beginning," says McVie. "I don't even know myself coming back into the band after so long, 16 years, and to take off into another level with Lindsey, again, is to me…
"I guess I've rediscovered my love for writing, my love for music. It seemed to evolve quite organically because I've been sending Lindsey my little rough demos, and he's sort of refined them and reshaped them into what's turned out to be our best material ever, I think."
The June release was launched with the lead single, "In My World", and has since delivered follow-ups "Red Sun" and "Feel About You." Watch the television performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.