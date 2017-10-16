Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Late Night TV

The tune is the fourth single from the pair's self-titled debut album, which began with the exchange of song demos between the pair after McVie reunited with Fleetwood Mac for dates on their On With The Show tour in 2014.

"For me this is all a fresh beginning," says McVie. "I don't even know myself coming back into the band after so long, 16 years, and to take off into another level with Lindsey, again, is to me…

"I guess I've rediscovered my love for writing, my love for music. It seemed to evolve quite organically because I've been sending Lindsey my little rough demos, and he's sort of refined them and reshaped them into what's turned out to be our best material ever, I think."

The June release was launched with the lead single, "In My World", and has since delivered follow-ups "Red Sun" and "Feel About You." Watch the television performance here.