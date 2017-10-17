Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kacey Musgraves And Ruston Kelly Her Married
10-17-2017
.
Kacey Musgraves

(Radio.com) Kacey Musgraves is a married woman! The country singer wed fellow artist Ruston Kelly in a ceremony on Saturday evening (October 14) in Tennessee. On Saturday morning, Musgraves hinted at the big day with a post on Twitter that read "Today" with a wedding dress and heart emoji.

Later she'd share additional pictures, promising more to follow when she comes off of cloud nine. Her husband, Kelly, also shared his gratitude and excitement on social media. "Last night was incredible. To all of our people who came and gave their love and wished us well and danced their asses off: thank you so very much," he captions a photo.

Kelly proposed on Christmas Eve of 2016 and Musgraves shared the big news later on Instagram. "I didn't say yes'I said HELL YESSSS!!!" she wrote at the time. See the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

