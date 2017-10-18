Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert
10-18-2017
.
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming a live performance video of their 1970 classic, "Paranoid", as a preview to the November 17 release their farewell concert film, "The End."

Originally entitled "The End Of The End", the package has been renamed simply as "The End." Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - in their hometown of Birmingham, England this past February.

The project will be available on Blu-ray/CD, DVD/CD, 2CD and 3LP configurations. All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not performed on the farewell trek. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance.

Following its September 28 worldwide cinema premiere, the farewell concert film will see its world television debut on US cable and satellite television network Showtime on Saturday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Black Sabbath Music, DVDs, Books and more

Black Sabbath T-shirts and Posters

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert

Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Concert Film

Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film

Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV

Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees

Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Films

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members

Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film

Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration


More Stories for Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders- Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service- Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo- more

A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea- Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases- more

Cinderella's Tom Keifer Hospitalized Following Collapse- Guns N' Roses Star Suffering From Potentially Fatal Heart Condition- Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Film- more

Page Too:
One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung- Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter- Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'- more

Ed Sheeran Seriously Injures His Arm In Accident- Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab- Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner- Taylor Swift Video- more

Pink Calls Out Girl-On-Girl Violence Of Pop Beefs- Lee Brice Reveals Details For New Self-Titled Album- James Corden Attempts To Claim Usher's 'Sexiest Male Vocalist' Crown- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders

Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service In Pacific Palisades

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo

Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert

New Photo Of Rami Malek As Queen's Freddie Mercury Goes Online

Singled Out: Legend's Frostbite

Paul McCartney Leads Record Store Day Black Friday Exclusives

Marilyn Manson Compares Justin Bieber To A Girl

MGMT Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Little Dark Age'

The Ramones Expand 'Rocket To Russia' For 40th Anniversary

Tony Iommi Reflects On Led Paul Award Honor Ahead Of Reveal

Inviolate Release 'Broken Cycle' Music Videdo

Morrissey Releases 'Spent the Day in Bed' Video

A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea

Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases

• more

Page Too News Stories
One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung

Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter

Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'

Kelsea Ballerini Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Legends'

Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Photos

Old Dominion Announce North American Tour

Fifth Harmony Tease 'Can You See' From 'The Star' Soundtrack

Carrie Underwood Reveals The One Animal That She Doesn't Like

DJ Khaled Seeks Diddy's Guidance for Son's First Birthday Party

Rihanna Honored In Neighborhood She Grew Up In

Pink Sings Fall-Themed Hashtag Songs On 'Fallon'

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon Wants Packers to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Ed Sheeran Seriously Injures His Arm In Accident

Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab

Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift Seen Filming New Video in London

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.