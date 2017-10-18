|
Paul McCartney Leads Record Store Day Black Friday Exclusives
.
(Radio.com) Record collectors, start your engines. The organizers behind the annual Record Store Day event have revealed this year's exhaustive list of vinyl exclusives set for release on Black Friday 2017 (Nov. 24). Among this year's releases includes a pair of 7-inch singles from Paul McCartney. One is on red vinyl, the other is on green vinyl, both feature a new version of his classic "Wonderful Christmastime" featuring the Roots. The green vinyl B-side is The Decemberists' rendition of "Jesus Christ" and the red vinyl is backed by a live Norah Jones performance of "Peace." The Grateful Dead Records Collection will compile Wake of the Flood, Blues For Allah, From the Mars Hotel and the double live Steal Your Face into one 5XLP box set. Read more here.
