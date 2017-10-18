ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have postponed the remaining dates of their 2017 Tonnage Tour as bassist Dusty Hill takes time off on doctor's orders to take care of a health issue.



Hill is "addressing a tummy ailment and is following a directive to lay low for the next few weeks," says the band across their social media sites. The Texas trio plan to reschedule the affected dates immediately and will update fans with information when it is available.



The Tonnage Tour followed the release of the band's "Greatest Hits Live" package, which presents material recorded over the course of several tours in cities all around the world.



"We spend the biggest stretch of every year out on the road, whippin' wire, poundin' skin, and rockin' it way up," said guitarist Billy F. Gibbons about the project. "This is the true document of life de la ZZ.



"In an abstract surrealism style, this collection is a definitive chronicle of the band hangin' together for four plus deluxe decades, getting down to do what we get to do. Enjoy and listen to loudness!"



ZZ Top are planning to return to live action in 2018 ahead of their 50th anniversary in 2019. See the list of dates here.

