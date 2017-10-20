Linkin Park Fans Create Message Ahead of Chester Bennington Tribute

Linkin Park "soldier" Jane Kalinina crafted the clip, utilizing images of fellow fans from around the world holding signs of support. "50+ soldiers coming together to send Linkin Park a supportive and loving message before their show on October 27th," Kalinina wrote on YouTube. "Please share this video so hopefully the guys can see it and help them feel better."

"This video is amazing! They will do great!" wrote Bennington's widow Talinda, retweeting the clip. "I am so grateful for the LP fan base," Mike Shinoda wrote in a retweet. "Love you guys." Watch the heartfelt and emotional clip here.