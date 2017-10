Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

The charitable climb was inspired when Fish's infant son suffered a brain hemorrhage and was rushed to the Southampton hospital for treatment. 'While in [the] hospital I decided that I would focus myself on doing something positive for the ward and trying to raise enough money to pay for a new bed for them," Fish explained. 'Oli asked immediately if he could join me and help raise as much awareness for this cause as possible."

The duo raised 69,160 of their 100,000 goal via Fish's JustGiving.org page before completing the climb. Check out the photos that they shared of their climb here.