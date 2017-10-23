Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease
10-23-2017
.
Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine revealed in a Twitter exchange with a fan that he has contracted Lyme disease but assures fans not to worry that he is "ok".

Mustaine Tweeted in response to a question, "i needed to come home. i have a tick bite from the farm that made me really sick for the last few months and I am really tired" and he followed up with "I'm ok. Don't worry.".

Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics and accompanied by symptoms such as fever, headaches, fatigue and a rash. Humans contract the disease via bites from infected ticks.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease

