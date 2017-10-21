Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Young Reveals Losing Sleep Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Chris Young

Chris Young Reveals Losing Sleep Tour Dates was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Country star Chris Young is coming to play for you. The singer is heading out on the road to support his new album, Losing Sleep, with a slate of shows kicking off after the first of the year. The opening leg of the tour launches in Indianapolis, IN, on Jan. 11.

Young will be joined by LANco and Kane Brown as his opening acts. "It's a weird kind of tightrope you're doing," Young told EW about the balance between playing older fan favorites and showcasing the latest material. "You want to do new stuff, but you also need to be true to yourself and your fans. You want people who have been there since day one to still love the album and want to listen to the whole thing."

"I still get yelled at," Young joked. "'You didn't play this!' But, you know, what, that's fun. That means people care -- and that they listened to the albums!"

The singer, who performed at the tragic Route 91 festival in Vegas, recalled it as "the scariest night of my life," but revealed that it hasn't dampened his resolve to perform for fans moving forward.

"When we finally got out and were safe, I did have a conversation with my family, my manager and my road crew about whether or not to play -- because I had a show Wednesday in Fresno," he said. "And I decided, for me, music can heal and that my decision would be to go play the show. Everybody will be dealing with this for a long time, and everybody will find different ways to cope, and for me, it's through music." See the dates for the first leg of Chris Young's Losing Sleep Tour - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

