Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

"The blessings around us are incredible," Lauren stressed to People in a new interview. "We feel like it's all part of the plan." Despite being from Uganda, Willa Gray is taking to her new life like a champ. "You almost couldn't tell that she ever lived anywhere else," Thomas Rhett said of the 21-month-old. "She's such a go-with-the-flow child."

"When she came home from Uganda, she didn't skip a beat. She rocked it!" Lauren added. "Going from Uganda to America, nothing. Having a baby sister? World changing! She's been very emotional." Read more here.