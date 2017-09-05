Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Films
09-05-2017
.
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming partial footage of their 1971 classic, "Children Of The Grave", as a preview to the September 28 worldwide cinema debut of their farewell concert film, "The End Of The End."

The tune was the second single from the UK band's third album, "Master Of Reality", which peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the States.

Directed by Dick Carruthers, "The End Of The End" presents the farewell concert by Black Sabbath in their hometown of Birmingham, England this past February.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the band. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

The global cinema event will present a specially-edited version of the concert film ahead of its official release later this year. Watch the preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Black Sabbath Music, DVDs, Books and more

Black Sabbath T-shirts and Posters

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Films

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members

Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film

Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates

Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Black Sabbath To Receive 2017 Golden Gods Honor


More Stories for Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage- Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'- Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere- more

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67- Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song- Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'- Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures- Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations- Kelly Clarkson Teases Her New Single 'Love So Soft'- more

Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures- Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'- Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'- Zayn Malik- more

Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage

Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'

Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere

Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Films

First Photo Of Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Revealed

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Plans

U2 Kick Off Fall Leg Of The Joshua Tree Tour

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Steely Dan's Walter Becker

Portugal. the Man Cover Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'

Coldplay's Chris Martin Covers Paul Simon's 'Graceland'

Green Day Live Streamed Special Show for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Dark Signal Release 'Build You Back' Lyric Video

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67

Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song

Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'

Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures

Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations

Kelly Clarkson Teases Her New Single 'Love So Soft'

George Strait Recruits Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton for Harvey Benefit

Who Is Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It' About?

Singled Out: Ari B's Dance Into The Party

Tweet Sparks New Michael Jackson Album Speculation

Sam Smith Teases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Lyrics

Tupac Musical Revived By Theater Company

Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Reveal Baby Boy's Name

Jay-Z's Fans Sings Happy Birthday To Beyonce

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Almost Broke Up

The Weeknd's 'I Feel It Coming' Gets Big '80s Remix

Lil Uzi Vert Releases 'XO Tour Llif3' Video Feat The Weeknd

Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.