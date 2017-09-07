Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

Timberlake had stopped by the studio to hear some of the new music the Foo Fighters were making, and he and Grohl struck up a fast friendship. "We'd drink whiskey in the parking lot," Grohl explained.

"He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, 'Can I sing on your record? I don't want to push it, but - I just want to be able to tell my friends.'

"He nailed it," Grohl added. "I'm telling you - the guy's going somewhere." Read more here.