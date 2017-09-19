Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
09-19-2017
.
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park will honor their late bandmate, Chester Bennington, with a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27. Performing together for the first time since Bennington's July 20 suicide at the age of 41, the group's surviving members will be joined by a number of other artists while raising money for Music For Relief's One More Light Fund in his memory.

A Linkin Park Underground pre-sale starts Tuesday, September 19 at 12 pm Los Angeles time, with public tickets available Friday, September 22 at 10 am Los Angeles time via Ticketmaster.

In sync with the tribute concert news, the band also issued a video for the title track to their current album, "One More Light", directed by Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore.

"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," says Hahn of the clip, which features images of Bennington on and off stage. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it.

"As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection."

"One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone," adds Mike Shinoda. "We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

Steve Aoki Tributes Chester Bennington With Linkin Park Mashup

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans

Jay-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Page Too:
Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'- Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit- Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For Remix- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance

Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert Lineup Revealed

Singled Out: Spiral Crush's One Shot

George Michael's 'Freedom' Documentary Preview Released

Styx and Don Felder Announce New Run Of Residency Dates

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field

The Killers Cover David Bowie Classic 'Fame'

Sleeping With Sirens Release 'Legends' Video Featuring Fan Footage

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members

U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns

David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Get Animated For Concrete And Gold

The Killers Release New Song 'Some Kind of Love'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue

Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'

Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'

Selena Gomez's Mother Opens Up About Star's Kidney Transplant

Sam Smith Releases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Video

Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into A Zombie In New Video

Kenny Chesney Helps Teens Reunite With Mother After Hurricane Irma

Nick Jonas Releases 'Find You' Video

Chance the Rapper Joins Stephen Colbert For 'Emmy' Open

Thomas Rhett's One-Month-Old Daughter Makes Onstage Debut

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Expand Kids Clothing Line

Lil Wayne Sings A Football Version of the 'Friends' Theme Song

Kevin Gates Reveals 'By Any Means 2' Mixtape Details

Beyonce Pays Cast Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' Surprise Visit

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant

Niall Horan Announces North American Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.