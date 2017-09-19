Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

A Linkin Park Underground pre-sale starts Tuesday, September 19 at 12 pm Los Angeles time, with public tickets available Friday, September 22 at 10 am Los Angeles time via Ticketmaster.

In sync with the tribute concert news, the band also issued a video for the title track to their current album, "One More Light", directed by Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore.

"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," says Hahn of the clip, which features images of Bennington on and off stage. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it.

"As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection."

"One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone," adds Mike Shinoda. "We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again." Watch the video here.