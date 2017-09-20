Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video
09-20-2017
.
Revolution Saints

The rock supergroup Revolution Saints have released a brand new music video for their song "I Wouldn't Change A Thing". The track comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "Light In The Dark".

The group features Deen Castronovo (ex-Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, DIO), Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees) and will be releasing "Light in The Dark" in various formats on October 13th.

The band filmed the new music video at Villa Bossi in Bodio Lomnago, Varese, Italy and recruited Maurizio Del Piccolo of Moviedel to direct the clip. Deen had this background information about the track, "I Wouldn't Change A Thing" was originally written by Richard Page from Mr. Mister and Serafino wanted us to do it our way. The first time I heard it, I got a bit choked up. It's a beautiful ballad that Doug got a hold of and put his stamp on it."

Doug Aldrich adds, "The song was filmed at magnificent historic home outside of Milano, Italy. It was a rainy day and really had a great vibe for the video. We spent most of the day going for the basic shots and the actors did the love scenes later. There was some steamy stuff going on in the script and I decided it was a bit too racy for me, so I decided to help the chef with his pesto sauce! It is a beautiful song and a nice video. I was very happy about how the solo guitar worked and Deen just shines!!" Watch the video here.

advertisement

Revolution Saints Music, DVDs, Books and more

Revolution Saints T-shirts and Posters

More Revolution Saints News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video

Journey, Dio Supergroup Revolution Saints Make Live Debut

Revolution Saints' Doug Aldrich Lost Solo To Neal Schon

Journey Singer Prepared Deen Castronovo For Revolution Saints

Doug Aldrich Reveals Reason For Leaving Whitesnake

Singled Out: Revolution Saints (Night Ranger/Journey/Whitesnake)

Revolution Saints Supergroup Release Music Video

Deen Castronovo Had Doubts About Fronting Revolution Saints


More Stories for Revolution Saints

Revolution Saints Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour- Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl- more

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details- Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video- Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign- Macklemore And Kesha- more

Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour

Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl

Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video

Singled Out: FlecHaus' Lie To Me

Animated Leonard Cohen 'Leaving the Table' Video Released

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Stream New Song With Nicole Atkins

Joe Satriani Announces New Album 'What Happens Next'

Marilyn Manson Says Trent Reznor Feud In History

We Came As Romans Release 'Cold Like War' Video

Gemini Syndrome, Spoken and Deadset Society Fall Tour Announced

Madame Mayhem Announces New Album 'Ready For Me'

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance

• more

Page Too News Stories
Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details

Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video

Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign

Macklemore And Kesha Release 'Good Old Days'

Lady Gaga Talks Chronic Pain Condition In 'Five Foot Two' Trailer

Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon Take Best Friend Challenge

Morrissey Streams New Single 'Spent The Day In Bed'

Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Video Starring Maggie Ziegler

Cardi B Recruits Kodak Black For 'Bodak Yellow' Remix

Willie Nelson Reveals New Album Details

Juicy J Releases Guest Heavy Mixtape 'Highly Intoxicated'

Avril Lavigne Named 2017's Most Dangerous Celebrity

Eminem, Pharrell Donating Rare Sneakers for Hurricane Relief

Maren Morris Shuts Down Online 'Slut Shaming'

Thomas Rhett's Daughter's First Day of School Is Super Cute

John Carter Cash And Wife Welcome Baby Daughter

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.