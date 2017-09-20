|
We Came As Romans Release 'Cold Like War' Video
.
We Came As Romans have released a brand new video for their song "Cold Like War". The track is the title cut to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on October 20th. Guitarist and songwriter Joshua Moore had the following to say, "Cold Like War is about struggle, those trials. They can turn us towards each other, towards those we love, towards those who have supported us. "Because the last two years to us have felt like this giant war an internal war to figure out the right path for our band to figure out how to stay together and be happy again." Watch the video here.
