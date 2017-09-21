|
Jay-Z Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Performance?
.
(Radio.com) There are few gigs more coveted by recording artists than the chance to perform at the Super Bowl. According to The Source, JAY-Z was recently offered the treasured halftime performance and turned it down flat. The upcoming Super Bowl LII is slated for Feb. 4, 2018 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. While there has been no official word from JAY-Z's camp about the veracity of the claims, the NFL did make a statement to Pro Football Talk about the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. "No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the site via email, never confirming or denying the JAY-Z rumors. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
