Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Video
09-21-2017
.
Linkin Park

(Radio.com) Linkin Park have released a new music video for their song "One More Light". It is the title track to the band's most recent album and the new visual was an emotional for the band in the wake of frontman Chester Bennington's suicide.

"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," explained director (and band member) Joe Hahn in a press statement. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection."

"One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end," Mike Shinoda shared in a press statement. "In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again." Read more and watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

