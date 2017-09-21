Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ty Dolla $ign Announces 'Beach House 3' Release With 2 New Songs
09-21-2017
.
Ty Dolla Sign

(Radio.com) Rapper Ty Dolla $ign has finally given fans a firm release date for his long-awaited album, Beach House 3. The new full-length is set to debut on October 27.

Along with the release date announcement, the all-around musical renaissance man shared two new tracks from the set, "Dawsin's Breek," featuring Jeremih and "Message in a Bottle."

The new tunes follow the two previously shared songs from the set, "Love U Better," featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream and "So Am I," featuring Damian Marley and Skrillex. Check out the explicit tracks here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ty Dolla Sign Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ty Dolla Sign T-shirts and Posters

More Ty Dolla Sign News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ty Dolla $ign Announces 'Beach House 3' Release With 2 New Songs

Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex

Ty Dolla $ign's Dream Collaboration Would Be John Mayer

Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track Featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream

Meek Mill Releases 'Whatever You Need' With Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign

Mac Miller And Ty Dolla Sign Release Epic 'Cinderella' Video

B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign

Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla Sign's Ellen Performance Goes Online

Zara Larsson Releases 'So Good' Video Featuring Ty Dolla Sign

Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign Release 'Brand New' Video


More Stories for Ty Dolla Sign

Ty Dolla Sign Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour- Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album- Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman- Bruce Springsteen- more

Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour- Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl- more

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Page Too:
Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges- Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'- Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert- more

Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details- Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video- Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign- Macklemore And Kesha- more

Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour

Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman

Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief

Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Video

New Order Settle Legal Issues With Former Bassist Peter Hook

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Live Recording Of Classic Song

Bob Dylan Announces 'Gospel Years' Bootleg Box Set

Arcade Fire Release Cover Of John Lennon's 'Mind Games'

Phish To Play New Year's Eve Shows At Madison Square Garden

Billy Corgan Previews His 'Pillbox' Short Film

Blitzen Trapper Release 'Rebel' Video

Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour

Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl

Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'

Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert

Jay-Z Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Announce Tour

Randy Travis Street Sign Unveiled In His Hometown

Taylor Swift Releases Behind The Scenes Clip

Artists Send Thoughts And Prayers to Mexico City Following Earthquake

Jason Aldean Announces Annual 'Concert for the Cure' Benefit

Demi Lovato Will Discuss Sexuality In New Documentary

Migos' Offset Honors Grandmother With Cancer Research Campaign

Miranda Lambert Performs with Father and Boyfriend Anderson East

Ty Dolla $ign Announces 'Beach House 3' Release With 2 New Songs

Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Jokes that Daughter Cut Her Hair

Singled Out: Nick Dean's How Did We?

Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.