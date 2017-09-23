Ed Sheeran and Skrillex Take Over Chicago Club DJ Booth

The pair was partying together at the bar when they decided to hit the decks, with Skrillex playing DJ for nearly two hours with Sheeran serving as his hype-man.

"Skrillex asked me if he could jump on the decks," DJ Alex Peace wrote on Facebook with a video clip of the moment. "Ed Sheeran said to me, 'I didn't think he was gonna do it.' This is what happened at the end of his 90 minute DJ set." Watch the video, which contains some explicit language, here.