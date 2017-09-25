Chester Bennington's Wife Shares Video From Shortly Before Death

"My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done," tweeted Talinda. "I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood."

"This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f—depression #MakeChesterProud," read the second post that accompanied the video.

Bennington was found dead after committing suicide at his home in California in July. Linkin Park were scheduled to go on tour later that month but canceled after they learned what had happened. Over the weekend, vocalist Mike Shinoda promised fans "some announcements" this week. Previously, the band has said they will honor the late frontman with "a special public event."

"Good morning. I'm on a bit of a social media diet. Watching not talking," Shinoda wrote earlier this month. "Stay tuned for some announcements this week." Watch the video here.