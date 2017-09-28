|
David Gilmour Releases Live 'Comfortably Numb' Video
.
(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a preview clip of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic, "Comfortably Numb", from his "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its release in various formats on September 29. The third single from "The Wall" is one of the band's most famous tracks, while the concept album reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 11 million copies. Directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" sees Gilmour mix solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics during a pair of shows at the venue - the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC - which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii." "I think (the film) is more than any of us could've expected," Elder tells Billboard. "Pompeii wasn't the last concert on the tour, but it was the highlight, that's for sure. We all traveled there on the train together and there was a real sense of excitement that something special was going to happen in Pompeii. "There is a sense of history in the air there; you can feel that you're standing in the middle of one of the oldest amphitheaters in the world." "Live At Pompeii" will be available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and digital download. Watch the video here.
The third single from "The Wall" is one of the band's most famous tracks, while the concept album reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 11 million copies.
Directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" sees Gilmour mix solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics during a pair of shows at the venue - the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC - which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."
"I think (the film) is more than any of us could've expected," Elder tells Billboard. "Pompeii wasn't the last concert on the tour, but it was the highlight, that's for sure. We all traveled there on the train together and there was a real sense of excitement that something special was going to happen in Pompeii.
"There is a sense of history in the air there; you can feel that you're standing in the middle of one of the oldest amphitheaters in the world." "Live At Pompeii" will be available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and digital download. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation
• Radiohead And Hans Zimmer Release 'Ocean (Bloom)'
• Singled Out: Joel Madison Blount's Struck By The Moon
• Billy Corgan Updates On Possible Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
• U2 Release 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video
• Of Mice & Men Announce 'Unbreakable' Short Film
• Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video
• David Gilmour Releases Live 'Comfortably Numb' Video
• Like Moths To Flames Release 'Nowhere Left To Sink' Video
• Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album
• Royal Blood Rock 'My Sharona' On BBC Radio 1
• Judas Priest To Headline The Bloodstock Festival Next Year
• Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care
• Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet
• Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance
• Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour
• Miley Cyrus Previews 'Rainbowland' Featuring Dolly Parton
• Garth Brooks Five Part Retrospective 'Anthology' Announced
• Taylor Swift Releases Goofy Behind The Scenes Video
• Kendrick Lamar Joins SZA Onstage For 'Doves In The Wind'
• Miranda Lambert Sends Message To Young Cancer Sufferer
• Maren Morris Shares Thank You Note From Sam Hunt
• Kelsea Ballerini Talks Wedding Planning
• Katy Perry's 96 Hour Live Stream Gets Documentary Treatment
• Diddy Still the Richest Man in Hip-Hop
• Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial
• Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke
• Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel For 'Witness' Tour
• Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead's 'Creep'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.