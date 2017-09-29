Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
09-29-2017
.
Shania Twain

(Radio.com) By It has been a long 15 years since Shania Twain released her last album and today, September 29, she returns with her boldest album to date with Now. The 16-track project was solely written by Twain as well as co-produced by the singer alongside Matthew Koma, Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen, Gavin DeGraw), Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes) and Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Norah Jones). It marks the first time since her sophomore album in 1995 that she hasn't collaborated with her ex-husband, Mutt Lange, whom she divorced in 2010.

'I had to go through a lot in life to get to where I am," Twain admits. 'I can actually say that I'm home. Optimism is what you hear."Twain spent much of 2015 and 2016 writing her fifth full-length album and describes the project as "an organic thread" with "a bit of a retro sound."

'I'm a songwriter first," she explains. 'That absolutely drives everything. It was a big step toward independence. I pushed myself, knowing it was going to scare me and knowing that I, alone, was responsible for however it turned out. I love collaborating, but I didn't want any emotional, psychological, or musical influence. The minute you invite somebody into that space, you're influenced. And then it wouldn't be me. It wouldn't be pure. This may be the purest work I ever do."

Throughout the release, Twain reveals the ups and downs of her divorce. On the lead single, 'Life's About to Get Good," she sings, 'I wasn't just broken; I was shattered," before adding, 'I'm ready to be loved, and loved the way I should, life's about to get good."

"The song started out being about letdown and disappointment," she admits. 'When I was writing it, I was at home looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, 'Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it's so beautiful out. I'm not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry- for-myself song.' Because with all that s–t comes all the great things, too. That's what the song ended up being about. You can't have the good without the bad." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Shania Twain Music, DVDs, Books and more

Shania Twain T-shirts and Posters

More Shania Twain News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'

Shania Twain Shares Photos From New Movie 'Trading Paint'

Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'

Shania Twain Sends Birthday Message to Kelsea Ballerini

Shania Twain's 'Soldier' Featured Film 'Thank You For Your Service'

Shania Twain Does Medley Of Hits At The U.S. Open

Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Shania Twain Announces 'Now' Tour

Shania Twain Announces 'Now' Tour

Shania Twain Announces 'Now' Tour


More Stories for Shania Twain

Shania Twain Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care-Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet- Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial- Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke- Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser

Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned

Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned

Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album

Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video

Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'

311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video

The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover

Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics

Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting

Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks

Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour

Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'

Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief

Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'

Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future

Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package

Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident

Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne

Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'

Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.