Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
(Radio.com) By It has been a long 15 years since Shania Twain released her last album and today, September 29, she returns with her boldest album to date with Now. The 16-track project was solely written by Twain as well as co-produced by the singer alongside Matthew Koma, Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen, Gavin DeGraw), Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes) and Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Norah Jones). It marks the first time since her sophomore album in 1995 that she hasn't collaborated with her ex-husband, Mutt Lange, whom she divorced in 2010. 'I had to go through a lot in life to get to where I am," Twain admits. 'I can actually say that I'm home. Optimism is what you hear."Twain spent much of 2015 and 2016 writing her fifth full-length album and describes the project as "an organic thread" with "a bit of a retro sound." 'I'm a songwriter first," she explains. 'That absolutely drives everything. It was a big step toward independence. I pushed myself, knowing it was going to scare me and knowing that I, alone, was responsible for however it turned out. I love collaborating, but I didn't want any emotional, psychological, or musical influence. The minute you invite somebody into that space, you're influenced. And then it wouldn't be me. It wouldn't be pure. This may be the purest work I ever do." Throughout the release, Twain reveals the ups and downs of her divorce. On the lead single, 'Life's About to Get Good," she sings, 'I wasn't just broken; I was shattered," before adding, 'I'm ready to be loved, and loved the way I should, life's about to get good." "The song started out being about letdown and disappointment," she admits. 'When I was writing it, I was at home looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, 'Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it's so beautiful out. I'm not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry- for-myself song.' Because with all that s–t comes all the great things, too. That's what the song ended up being about. You can't have the good without the bad." Read more here.
Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
