Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video (Week in Review)



Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1983 classic, "Seek & Destroy", at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany on September 14, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event.



The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't appear on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.



The September 14 show was one of two dates at the Cologne venue as part of Metallica's European tour in support of their latest set, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."



Following a September 16 concert in the German city, the group began on a month-long break from the trek, which will resume with a pair of performances at The O2 Arena in London that will begin on October 22.



The fall European run will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November, after which Metallica will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their 1986 album classic, "Master Of Puppets", on November 10. Watch the video - here.

