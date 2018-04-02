Jonathan Davis Debuts New Song, Rival Sons Frontman Gets Bloody, Cave In's Caleb Scofield Killed, Paul Stanley, antiMusic Turns 20 and more

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has released his brand new single "Everyone". The track comes from his debut solo album "Labyrinth", which is scheduled to hit stores on May 25th. Stream the new song here.

Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan is featured in The Bloody Beetroots brand new video for their track "Nothing By Love" which comes from their forthcoming album "The Great Electronic Swindle". Watch the video here.

Cave In bassist and vocalist Caleb Scofield died in a car crash last week (March 28th. The 39-year-old's truck reportedly collided into the F.E. Everett Turnpike toll plaza in New Hampshire (according to Lambgoat.) "It appears the subject was trying to change lanes right before they entered the toll plaza and didn't make the lane quite clear and crashed into the barrier," said state police Sgt. Bryan Trask.

KISS frontman Paul Stanley will be staging an exhibit at Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, NJ on Saturday, April 28th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. It will include for an exhibition of his paintings, sculptures, mixed media works, and limited edition prints.

Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul has shared a short video of Tom Maxwell recording down a guitar track for one of the new songs that will most likely appear on the follow-up to their 2016 album "Unden!able" . Check it out here.

Ozzy landed a new gig last week. The Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce tweeted "[we] would like to welcome Ozzy Osbourne as our newest member. While filming an upcoming episode of 'Ozzy & Jack's World Detour' for Season 3 On A&E in Alamogordo, Ozzy and his kids Jack and Kelly fell in love with our community and wanted to leave their footprint. Ozzy is engaging in the transformation and so should you. Our members ROCK!"

Failure have released a music video for their track "Dark Speed" from their brand new The Future EP. "David Dastmalchian is one of our favorite actors so it was a true pleasure to make the first Failure video without the band in it with him," explained Ken Andrews, who directed the video. Dastmalchian is known for his work in "Ant-Man" and "Blade Runner 2049." Watch the video here.

Dubbed the one-man band blues rock machine, Steve Hill has announced that he will release his new 14-track live album "The One-Man Blues Rock Band" on Manhaton Records in the UK on May 11th. To support the release, Steve will tour the UK in May supporting King King and Danny Bryant.

Dimmu Borgir have released their official video for their track "Council Of Wolves And Snakes", which is taken from their forthcoming album, Eonian, (out May 4th). Watch it here

Subsignal, former Sieges Even duo Markus Steffen and Arno Menses, have released a new trailer for their forthcoming album "La Muerta" which is set to hit stores on May 25th. Watch it here

This Is The Kit have released Moonshine First Goes -- a new EP consisting of four acoustic first takes of songs from the group's latest album Moonshine Freeze. Stream it here.

Papa Roach have released a Bryson Roatch directed music video for the song "None Of The Above". The song comes from their Crooked Teeth album. Watch it here

The Rock Hall of Fame have announced that Heart's Ann Wilson will be presenting for The Moody Blues induction, The Killers' Brandon Flowers will be presenting for The Cars and shock jock Howard Stern will be presenting for Bon Jovi. This year's induction ceremony will be taking place on April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.