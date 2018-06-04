|
Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album
.
Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has reassured fans about the band's upcoming studio album after some comments he previously had made were misunderstood. Davis has been promoting his debut solo album "Black Labyrinth" and has naturally been asked about Korn's new album. During a recent interview, he said that James 'Munky' Shaffer and Brian 'Head' Welch have been "writing with different people for a while now," according to Metal Hammer. This led to speculation that they guitarists were working with outside songwriters but during a release event for his new solo album he clarified those comments. He said, "Munky and Head have been working with a couple of different producers. I f***ing hate the internet, man. I say, 'Hey, the guys have been working with a couple of people,' and they say, 'Oh, now they're using writers, and they suck.' I f***ing hate it! "They're working with two producers. We're writing everything. And when I get done with this tour, I'm going to go back, I think, in July for a couple of days and start working with them. "We're just working on music. It's just how it works. We're still writing our own music. It's all good."
Davis has been promoting his debut solo album "Black Labyrinth" and has naturally been asked about Korn's new album. During a recent interview, he said that James 'Munky' Shaffer and Brian 'Head' Welch have been "writing with different people for a while now," according to Metal Hammer.
This led to speculation that they guitarists were working with outside songwriters but during a release event for his new solo album he clarified those comments. He said, "Munky and Head have been working with a couple of different producers. I f***ing hate the internet, man. I say, 'Hey, the guys have been working with a couple of people,' and they say, 'Oh, now they're using writers, and they suck.' I f***ing hate it!
"They're working with two producers. We're writing everything. And when I get done with this tour, I'm going to go back, I think, in July for a couple of days and start working with them.
"We're just working on music. It's just how it works. We're still writing our own music. It's all good."