Jonathan Davis Wants To Create Dark, Metal Musical
05-21-2018
Jonathan Davis

As Korn frontman Jonathan Davis prepares to release his debut solo album "Black Labyrinth" on May 25th, the singer revealed his ambition to write a dark musical.

Davis spoke with Kerrang to promote the upcoming record release and he shared his idea for another solo project outside of Korn. He said (via Metal Hammer), "I would love to write a musical!

A long time ago, I was talking to Clive Barker about doing a dark, f***ed-up musical, but people get busy and it didn't happen. It's definitely on my bucket list to do a really dark, metal musical - not some stupid-ass one."

