Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Spooky Tooth frontman Mike Harrison reportedly died at the age of 72 on March 25th, according to UCR. They report that a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Black Veil Brides revealed on Monday via Facebook "Due to unforeseen immigration issues we are forced to cancel the London, ON show with Asking Alexandria. Both us and Asking Alexandria will make efforts to get back into Canada as soon as possible. Refunds are available at point of purchase. In an effort to try and get as close to our Canadian fans as possible, we are going to be stopping in Niagara Falls.. If possible, please come see us there. Our sincerest apologies"

Impending Doom are streaming their new single "The Wretched And Godless" here. It comes from their new album "The Sin and Doom Vol. II", which is set to be released on June 22nd. They had this to say, Impending Doom comments: "The wait is over! After five years, we're happy to be back with a new record. We wanted to write a heavy straight to the point record that our genre of music seems to be lacking today."

Letlive frontman Jason Butler is reportedly in a new hardcore band called Pressure Cracks which also features Werewolf Congress members Dan Bieranowski (The Mistake, ex-Scars Of Tomorrow), Kevin Fifield (ex-Scars Of Tomorrow, Gone Without Trace), Ryan Doria (All Or Nothing HC, Old Rivals), and Bill Galvin. Check out more details and a preview of what is to come here.

Danko Jones has released a new unboxing video for his forthcoming book. He had this to say, "My book, I've Got Something To Say, is coming out June of this year on Feral House. I know it's a few months away but I wanted to start the year off by telling everyone to keep it in mind. Foreword by Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles my best articles I've written for Rock Magazines over 10 years." Watch the video here

In the non-rock world: The Chainsmokers have released the official video for their current single "Everybody Hates Me". Check out Alex and Drew's latest visual here.

Meghan Trainor has teamed up with the entire cast of Netflix's reboot of "Queer Eye" to deliver a brand new Spotify takeover playlist each Monday this month. Check out the first one here.

Charlie Puth has released a retro themed lyric video for his new single "Done For Me (Feat. Kehlani)". The track comes from his new album "Voicenotes", which hits on May 11th. Watch the video here