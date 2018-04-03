Neil Young And Promise Of The Real Release Live Video

Directed by Daryl Hannah, the project is a fantasy western that sees a band of cowboys and outlaws pass the days hiding out in the mountains, digging for treasure while they wait for the full moon to bring its magic; Young plays the "Man In The Black Hat" alongside Promise Of The Real members Micah Nelson "The "Particle Kid") and Lukas Nelson ("Jail Time").

Young and the group are featured on the soundtrack, which was issued on double vinyl and digital in sync with the film's exclusive March 23 debut on Netflix, with the CD edition to follow on April 20.

Produced by Young and John Hanlon, the record presents music from the singer in multiple configurations: with the band; with an Orchestra recorded on the MGM Soundstage; backed by Jim Keltner, Paul Bushnell and Joe Yankee; and, performing several solo electric guitar passages.

"Paradox" had its world premiere screening at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX on March 15. Watch the video here.