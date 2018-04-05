Alestorm and Gloryhammer Announce Summer Tour

The trek will be kicking off on September 6th in Tampa, FL at The Orpheum and will be concluding with a show at Soundstage in Baltimore, MD on September 26th.

The bands had the following to say, "Oh god. It's finally happened. It's that moment you've all been waiting for...a chance to complain that we're not coming to your city! We just can't wait to read your whining messages!

"Oh yeah and it's also a tour with Alestorm and Gloryhammer around the USA and a tiny bit of Canada (and still we have the audacity to call it a North American tour, how do you like that?). Anyway, see y'all for a party in September. Bring ducks."

Alestorm and Gloryhammer Tour Dates:

9/6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

9/7 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

9/8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power Festival*

9/10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

9/11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

9/12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

9/13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

9/14 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

9/15 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

9/16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

9/17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9/19 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

9/20 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

9/21 - Chicago, IL - Concord

9/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9/24 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

9/25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

9/26 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage