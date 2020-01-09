.

Alestorm Share New Album Title And More Details

William Lee | 01-09-2020

Alestorm

Alestorm have revealed that their forthcoming sixth studio album will be entitled "Curse of the Crystal Coconut" and will be released this summer by Napalm Records.

The band had this to say, "Oh wow, humans of planet Earth! We're super excited to announce that today we have entered Krabi Road Studios in Thailand to begin the recording of the 6th ALESTORM album, which will be called Curse of the Crystal Coconut!

"We may or may not have stolen that title from Donkey Kong. Anyway, we'll be here for the next 3 weeks recording 13-ish songs, some of which will be so absolutely terrible that they'll never see the light of day.

"The ones that somehow turn out alright will be released on Napalm Records sometime in the early summer! LOTS OF UPDATES COMING SOON, stay tuned and we'll tell you all about it."


