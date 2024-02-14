Alestorm Deliver 'Voyage of the Dead Marauder' Video

(Napalm Records) Alestorm have released a brand new single and music video for their song "Voyage of the Dead Marauder", which is the title track of their new EP out March 22, 2023 via Napalm Records.

It's an accelerating anthem featuring an appearance from returning guest favorite Patty Gurdy, giving the track some extra spice with a hurdy-gurdy performance and captivating vocals. The new EP is the successor to ALESTORM's epic seventh studio album, Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, which debuted at #7 on the German Album charts and #5 on both the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts upon release.

The single is released alongside an impressive official music video shot in a bewitching location, showcasing a more serious side of ALESTORM while unveiling an incredible dose of power that will have fans begging to see the song performed live! Fans are in luck too, as ALESTORM are about to set sail on their extensive tour of the UK and Ireland with support from Korpiklaani and Napalm Records label mates Heidevolk. The tour begins next week in London, so make sure to get your tickets while they're still available!

Chris Bowes comments:

"Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of being in one of those female fronted symphonic metal bands where all the identikit-looking guys are blurry and in the background while a lady stands at the frontand does some insane vocals. Thanks to Patty Gurdy all my dreams have come true! I hope you like this song, we all think it's nice. PLPLPLPLPL! My favorite part is when the cat turns into a skeleton."

Related Stories

Alestorm Share New Album Title And More Details

News > Alestorm