|
Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction
.
Members of Bon Jovi confirmed in a new interview that original members Ritchie Sambora and Alec John Such will be joining them at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The event will be taking place on April 14th in Cleveland and David Bryan tells Billboard that Such and Sambora are expected to play "a couple songs" with the group at the induction. He went on to say in the heavily edited interview the he thinks the jam will be "pretty cool. We're really looking forward to that." Sambora has not played with the band since 2013 and Such left the group in 1994.
The event will be taking place on April 14th in Cleveland and David Bryan tells Billboard that Such and Sambora are expected to play "a couple songs" with the group at the induction.
He went on to say in the heavily edited interview the he thinks the jam will be "pretty cool. We're really looking forward to that." Sambora has not played with the band since 2013 and Such left the group in 1994.