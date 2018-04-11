A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

1990s alt-rockers L7 have revealed that they planning to release their first album in almost 20 years. "We've had such a blast hanging out, writing, and recording with each other again that we decided to keep the ball rolling," they said on their PledgeMusic page. "More song ideas have been flowing out of us every time we get together and play, so we've decided to make a full length album which we will record this year." Read more here

Dance Gavin Dance have announced that they will be releasing their self produced forthcoming studio album, which will be entitled "Artificial Selection" on June 8th. Check out the first single from the effort "Midnight Crusade" here

One of the three "claw" stages built for U2's 360 Tour has been purchased by the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Salt Lake City. Founder and CEO, Brent Anderson reflected on first seeing it during a concert in Barcelona in 2009, "I didn't even want to walk into the stadium. I was kind of holding up the line because I just wanted to look at it and take it in. I didn't really view it as just simply a functional piece of architecture. For me, it was a dynamic sculpture. It was a work of art." Find out his plans for it here

Between The Buried And Me performed a portion of the 2000 Cave In track "Big Riff" during their April 3rd concert in Boston in tribute to Caleb Scofield (Cave In, Old Man Gloom, Zozobra), who passed away the previous week. Watch it here

Killing Joke have announced that they are celebrating their 40th anniversary by embarking on a world tour in September and a new box set. The Laugh At Your Peril tour will kick off in the US before heading through Mexico, Brazil, Chile Argentina and Peru. It will arrive in Europe in October, before climaxing with UK dates in November (full dates below). Tickets go on sale at 10am on April 13. Read about the tour and box set planshere

Suicidal Tendencies have announced a handful of July tour dates in Canada featuring Havok and Sick Of It All on select dates. See the itinerary here

In a newly revealed deleted scenes video from Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip, the former Van Halen frontman asks Bob Weir to share one of his all-time favorite memories from performing at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Watch it here