News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more
04-11-2018
.
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle have announced that they will perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, April 23rd and they are inviting fans to attend the taping of the outdoor mini-concert, with tickets and details here.

1990s alt-rockers L7 have revealed that they planning to release their first album in almost 20 years. "We've had such a blast hanging out, writing, and recording with each other again that we decided to keep the ball rolling," they said on their PledgeMusic page. "More song ideas have been flowing out of us every time we get together and play, so we've decided to make a full length album which we will record this year." Read more here

Dance Gavin Dance have announced that they will be releasing their self produced forthcoming studio album, which will be entitled "Artificial Selection" on June 8th. Check out the first single from the effort "Midnight Crusade" here

One of the three "claw" stages built for U2's 360 Tour has been purchased by the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Salt Lake City. Founder and CEO, Brent Anderson reflected on first seeing it during a concert in Barcelona in 2009, "I didn't even want to walk into the stadium. I was kind of holding up the line because I just wanted to look at it and take it in. I didn't really view it as just simply a functional piece of architecture. For me, it was a dynamic sculpture. It was a work of art." Find out his plans for it here

Between The Buried And Me performed a portion of the 2000 Cave In track "Big Riff" during their April 3rd concert in Boston in tribute to Caleb Scofield (Cave In, Old Man Gloom, Zozobra), who passed away the previous week. Watch it here

Killing Joke have announced that they are celebrating their 40th anniversary by embarking on a world tour in September and a new box set. The Laugh At Your Peril tour will kick off in the US before heading through Mexico, Brazil, Chile Argentina and Peru. It will arrive in Europe in October, before climaxing with UK dates in November (full dates below). Tickets go on sale at 10am on April 13. Read about the tour and box set planshere

Suicidal Tendencies have announced a handful of July tour dates in Canada featuring Havok and Sick Of It All on select dates. See the itinerary here

In a newly revealed deleted scenes video from Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip, the former Van Halen frontman asks Bob Weir to share one of his all-time favorite memories from performing at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Watch it here

A Perfect Circle MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

A Perfect Circle T-shirts and Posters

More A Perfect Circle News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

A Perfect Circle Release 'Disillusioned' Video

A Perfect Circle Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

Most Anticipated Heavy Rock Albums For 2018

A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album

A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song Release

A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert 2017 In Review

A Perfect Circle, Poison, Stone Temple Pilots Lead Festival Lineup

Tool, A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Festival Lineup


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

Page Too:
A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced

Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour

Tool Launching Intimate Music Clinics

Iron Maiden Announce New Eddie Halloween Masks

Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Weekend

Gene Simmons Launches New Imprint For 27 Club Book

Sebastian Bach Announces North American Summer Tour

Paramore Joined by mewithoutYou's Aaron Weiss During Cruise

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video

The Bronx Release 'Side Effects' Music Video

Foreigner Release 'Say You Will' Live Orchestra Video

Tommy Stinson Announces Safe At Home Benefits

- more

Page Too News Stories
A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

Dead Rock West Announce New Tour Dates

Josh Ward Announces Tonk Fest & CD Release Party

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

Maren Morris Goes West For 'Rich' Video

Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce Coheadlining tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.