CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour
CKY have announced that they are teaming up with Slaves to launch a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am. Drummer Jess Margera had this to say, "ATTENTION! You want it? You've got it! You wild heathens kept asking for it and we heard you loud and clear: We are proud to announce a full co-headlining North American tour with our friends in Slaves." He adds, "We're bringing Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am along for the ride. It's going to be a night of some thick ass rock n roll that you can brag about to all your fake ass 'friends' who stayed home watching Netflix. This is gonna be the tour of all tours and this tour is all yours. Get a ticket NOW" CKY Dates (coheadlining with Slaves unless noted):
CKY Dates (coheadlining with Slaves unless noted):