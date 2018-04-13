News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour
04-13-2018
.
CKY

CKY have announced that they are teaming up with Slaves to launch a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am.

Drummer Jess Margera had this to say, "ATTENTION! You want it? You've got it! You wild heathens kept asking for it and we heard you loud and clear: We are proud to announce a full co-headlining North American tour with our friends in Slaves."

He adds, "We're bringing Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am along for the ride. It's going to be a night of some thick ass rock n roll that you can brag about to all your fake ass 'friends' who stayed home watching Netflix. This is gonna be the tour of all tours and this tour is all yours. Get a ticket NOW"

CKY Dates (coheadlining with Slaves unless noted):
07/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
07/28 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
07/29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
07/31 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
08/01 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
08/02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
08/03 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza*
08/04 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds
08/05 - St Louis, MO - Fubar
08/07 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary
08/08 - Iowa City, IA - Gabes
08/09 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
08/10 - Sturgis, ND - Iron Horse Saloon*
08/11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
08/12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre**
08/14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
08/15 - Seattle, WA - Revolution
08/16 - Portland, OR - Dantes
08/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas*
08/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
08/21 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes
08/23 - Dallas, TX - Trees
08/24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
08/25 - San Antonio, TX - ACMH
08/27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
08/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar
08/31 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
09/01 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
* CKY Only
** No Slaves

