CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Drummer Jess Margera had this to say, "ATTENTION! You want it? You've got it! You wild heathens kept asking for it and we heard you loud and clear: We are proud to announce a full co-headlining North American tour with our friends in Slaves."

He adds, "We're bringing Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am along for the ride. It's going to be a night of some thick ass rock n roll that you can brag about to all your fake ass 'friends' who stayed home watching Netflix. This is gonna be the tour of all tours and this tour is all yours. Get a ticket NOW"

CKY Dates (coheadlining with Slaves unless noted):

07/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

07/28 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

07/29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

07/31 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

08/01 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

08/02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

08/03 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza*

08/04 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

08/05 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

08/07 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

08/08 - Iowa City, IA - Gabes

08/09 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

08/10 - Sturgis, ND - Iron Horse Saloon*

08/11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

08/12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre**

08/14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

08/15 - Seattle, WA - Revolution

08/16 - Portland, OR - Dantes

08/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas*

08/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

08/21 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

08/23 - Dallas, TX - Trees

08/24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

08/25 - San Antonio, TX - ACMH

08/27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

08/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar

08/31 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

09/01 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

* CKY Only

** No Slaves