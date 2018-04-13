News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion
04-13-2018
.
Deep Purple

Legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore has once again expressed his interest in doing a one-off reunion of the Mark II lineup of Deep Purple but added that setting something like that up is complicated.

In a video segment posted on YouTube reported to come from a documentary included in the new Rainbow "Memories In Rock II" CD/DVD package, he is asked about the idea of a reunion.

He said, "I would like to do one, maybe one show with the rest of Purple just to prove that we're not all hating each other and just do that and go, 'Hey, everybody. It's just one show for all the Deep Purple fans that liked the Mark II lineup.' That was my idea in the beginning. But when you're talking to managements of Purple, it gets complicated. They want their money for this and that. So it's not like you call up your old friends and just say, 'Hey, let's just have a good time and play. There's lots of fans that want to hear it.' Once you have managements and agents and promoters getting involved, it gets so complicated that everybody just calls back and says, 'It's too complicated.'

"So, I wouldn't mind doing one show with all the old guys, and that's it - call it a day. Just for the fans. It's not something I need to do. But I don't mind playing just to show the people that we're still friends. We're older, and with the passing of Jon [Lord], you never know who's gonna pass next. And it would just be a friendly get-together. But as you might know, in this business, nothing works around friendship - it's all about money and business. And unfortunately, we'd have to deal with people that were going to make money out of the deal. That's always a problem."

After discussing his relationship with frontman Ian Gillan, he continued, "I think it would be good from a nostalgic point of view of just showing that we can do it again as the old band. Obviously, Steve Morse is their guitar player - a fantastic guitar player - and it's good that he's in the band. This would just be a one-off. Obviously, I wouldn't join the band again, and they wouldn't have me. That's out of the picture. It would be one show. And hopefully it would be fun. But there again, knowing Ian and I, we'd probably start fighting." Watch the documentary clip here.

Deep Purple MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Deep Purple T-shirts and Posters

More Deep Purple News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple Tracks For U.S. Tour

Deep Purple's Steve Morse Offers Reward For Stolen Rare Guitar

Glenn Hughes Announces Classic Deep Purple Live Tour

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea 2017 In Review

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse 2017 In Review

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again 2017 In Review

Whitesnake Release Video For Deep Purple Classic Performance

Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility 2017 In Review


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Page Too:
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates

Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video

Singled Out: Society Of Broken Souls' April's Moon

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.