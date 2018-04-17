News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song
04-17-2018
.
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle have released a stream of another new song from their forthcoming new studio album "Eat The Elephant" and announced a late night TV appearance to support the album drop.

The band shared the new track "So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish" and frontman Maynard James Keenan had the following to say about the track, "We all cope with the absurd in our own manner.

"The Italian side of me produces and shares wine with friends in order to feel grounded and connected in the midst of all the madness. But once the wine is gone, the drunk and sarcastic Irish side of me goes straight for the unreasonable jugular. #comedyfirstandalways"

The new album will be hitting stores this Friday, April 20th and the band will be hitting the stage for Jimmy Kimmel Live on the 23rd. Listen to the new song here.

